Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splash Beverage Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 223.84%. Analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

