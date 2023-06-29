Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $170.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.