S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

