Stagwell (STGW) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stagwell to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stagwell Competitors 201 1523 2471 35 2.55

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.71%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 120.29%. Given Stagwell’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stagwell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36% Stagwell Competitors -8.33% -8.86% 0.14%

Risk and Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.69 billion $27.27 million 74.61 Stagwell Competitors $2.29 billion $119.53 million 1,891.94

Stagwell has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stagwell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stagwell beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

