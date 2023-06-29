Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %
SBUX stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
