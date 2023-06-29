Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

SBUX stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

