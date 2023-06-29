State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 273 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.