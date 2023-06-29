State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,532 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.88 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

