State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,170 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

