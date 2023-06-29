State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 373 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

