State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

