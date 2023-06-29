State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

