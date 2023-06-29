Stephens Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

