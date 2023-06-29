Stephens Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.
Installed Building Products stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $136.58.
In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
