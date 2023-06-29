Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

