Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Decreased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

