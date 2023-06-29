Stifel Nicolaus Boosts OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $15.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s current price.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.52. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.