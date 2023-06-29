Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $118.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.59% from the company’s previous close.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

