Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Kirkland’s

(Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.