Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

PHM stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

