StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.0 %

CVR opened at $25.99 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of 9.43.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

