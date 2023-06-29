StockNews.com Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Sell

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,896.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,961 shares of company stock worth $5,554,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

