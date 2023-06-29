StockNews.com Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after buying an additional 1,215,259 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

