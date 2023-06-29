StockNews.com Downgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $283.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

