StockNews.com Downgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

