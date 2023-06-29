StockNews.com Downgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Buy

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance
Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
