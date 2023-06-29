StockNews.com Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

WTFC stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

