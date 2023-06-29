StockNews.com Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Sell

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCFree Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

WTFC stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

