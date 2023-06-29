StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern



The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

See Also

