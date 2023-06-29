StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

