StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.70. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

