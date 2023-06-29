StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 0.6 %

WYY stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.