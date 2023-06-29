StockNews.com Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,087 shares of company stock worth $15,946,653 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

