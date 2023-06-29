T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 869.9% from the May 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

