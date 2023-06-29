Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,496.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $962.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. B. Riley began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.