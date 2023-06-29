TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.