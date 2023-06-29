TAP Consulting LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

