TD SYNNEX Co. (SNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

