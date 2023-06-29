TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.