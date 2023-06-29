Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

TECK opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

