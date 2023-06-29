Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.39

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 141385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile



Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.



