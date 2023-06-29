Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

