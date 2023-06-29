Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.24.
A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.