Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

