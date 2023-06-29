TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) versus 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Financial Contrast

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 3 2 0 2.40

Risk & Volatility

TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 82.38%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.78 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

