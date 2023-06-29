The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

