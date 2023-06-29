The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $263.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $193.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

