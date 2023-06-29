The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $193.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

