The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
