The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

