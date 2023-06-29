Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $144.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $144.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,065,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.