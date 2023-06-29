Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 6,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,145,507 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,750 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $38,812.50.

On Friday, June 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34.

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.06 million, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.