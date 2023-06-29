Todd Harris Sells 3,478 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Todd Harris sold 1,300 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $21,489.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,028.49.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $44,464.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

