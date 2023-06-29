Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

TTC stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toro has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Toro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

