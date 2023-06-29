Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.16

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 446114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
