Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.16

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 446114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Tower Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

